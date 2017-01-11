JAZZ | Jake Wark Trio 

Tenor saxophonist Jake Wark earned his Bachelor of Music degree from Nazareth College where he studied with Chisato Eda Marling and Paul Smoker. Since then, he's paid his dues on the Chicago scene, where he also performs with another trio, Four Letter Words. Last year, Wark recorded his debut album with Phil Haynes on drums and Drew Gress on bass. Haynes will be joining Wark at the Bop Shop, along with Devin Foster on bass, for a concert of original tunes on the avant-garde side.

The Jake Wark Trio plays Tuesday, January 17, at Bop Shop Records, 1460 Monroe Avenue. 8 p.m. $15 general; $10 students. 271-3354; bopshop.com.