October 19, 2016 Music » Choice Concerts

JAZZ | Laura Dubin Trio 

When the Laura Dubin Trio takes the stage at the Pythodd Jazz Room on Friday evening, pianist Dubin, drummer Antonio H. Guerrero and bassist Kieran Hanlon will have a lot of tunes to choose from. The occasion is a CD release celebration for a two-disc, 21-track album recorded live at last summer's Xerox Rochester International Jazz Festival. That means revisiting Dubin's own evocative tunes, like "Barcelona," and wonderful covers, like her smoldering take on Michel Camilo's "On Fire."

The Laura Dubin Trio performs Friday, October 21, at the Pythodd Jazz Room, 4705 Lake Avenue. 8 p.m. Free. 491-6649; pythoddjazzroom.com; lauradubin.com.

