February 22, 2017 Music » Choice Concerts

JAZZ | Mostly Other People Do The Killing 

click to enlarge choice_concert6-3c304feaf78e51da.jpg

I've heard Mostly Other People Do The Killing as a quartet and a quintet, and on the group's latest wonderfully quirky album, "Loafer's Hollow," it ballooned to a septet. But when the group hits the Bop Shop for a rare Rochester appearance, it will be a piano trio featuring leader Moppa Elliott on bass; Ron Stabinsky, piano; and Kevin Shea, drums. No matter which incarnation you hear, MOPDTK always lives up to the off-the-wall nature of its highly unusual name. To find out the origin of that name, google it along with the name of the inventor of the Theremin (Leon).

Mostly Other People Do The Killing plays Sunday, February 26, at Bop Shop Records, 1460 Monroe Avenue. 8 p.m. $20 general; $10 students. 271-3354; bopshop.com; moppaelliott.com.

