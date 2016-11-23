JAZZ | Nancy Kelly 

Her voice is sometimes transformed into a saxophone, sometimes a flute, and sometimes a trumpet, but Nancy Kelly is in complete control. She's obviously studied great singers like Ella Fitzgerald and Sarah Vaughan, and she knows how to get the most out of a standard while taking the lyrics and the melody for an evocative, emotional ride. When Kelly takes the stage at Lovin' Cup she'll be joined by a formidable crew: Bob Sneider, guitar; Dino Losito, piano; and Jimmy Johns, drums.

Nancy Kelly performs Sunday, November 27, at Lovin' Cup, 300 Park Point Drive. 7 p.m. $10. 292-9940; lovincup.com; nancykelly.com.