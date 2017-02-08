Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter

February 08, 2017 Music » Choice Concerts

JAZZ | Nick Finzer 

Since graduating from the Eastman School of Music, trombonist and composer Nick Finzer has performed with the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, The Gil Evans Project, Lewis Nash, Slide Hampton, and many others. Finzer has just released a new album, "Hear & Now," expressing his feelings in music about the turbulent state of affairs in the US and abroad. At Lovin' Cup, he'll be joined by Julian Garvue on piano, bassist Danny Ziemann, and Aaron Staebell, drums.

Nick Finzer performs Sunday, February 12, at Lovin' Cup, 300 Park Point Drive. 7 p.m. $7; $5 students. 292-9940; lovincup.com; nickfinzermusic.com.

