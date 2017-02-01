JAZZ | Old Growth Forest 

Brooklyn drummer Harris Eisenstadt has released 20 albums as a leader in addition to writing several compositions for orchestra. Trombonist Jeb Bishop has played with the Vandermark Five, Peter Brötzmann, and a host of musicians on the cutting edge. Saxophonist Tony Malaby has worked with Paul Motian, Charlie Haden, and other legends. And Jason Roebke is one of the top bassists on the Chicago scene. Together they explore the frontiers of improvisation as Old Growth Forest.

Old Growth Forest plays Monday, February 6, at Bop Shop Records, 1460 Monroe Avenue. 8 p.m. $20 general; $10 students. 271-3354; bopshop.com.