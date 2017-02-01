Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter

February 01, 2017 Music » Choice Concerts

Pin It
Share

JAZZ | Old Growth Forest 

By
click to enlarge choice_concert2-92a043902e93ff47.jpg

Brooklyn drummer Harris Eisenstadt has released 20 albums as a leader in addition to writing several compositions for orchestra. Trombonist Jeb Bishop has played with the Vandermark Five, Peter Brötzmann, and a host of musicians on the cutting edge. Saxophonist Tony Malaby has worked with Paul Motian, Charlie Haden, and other legends. And Jason Roebke is one of the top bassists on the Chicago scene. Together they explore the frontiers of improvisation as Old Growth Forest.

Old Growth Forest plays Monday, February 6, at Bop Shop Records, 1460 Monroe Avenue. 8 p.m. $20 general; $10 students. 271-3354; bopshop.com.

Tags:

More Choice Concerts »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in Choice Concerts

More by Ron Netsky

Readers also liked…

Latest in Choice Concerts

More by Ron Netsky

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2017 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.