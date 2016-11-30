JAZZ | Ritual Trio with David Murray 

Saxophonist David Murray is among the greatest improvisers in jazz today. When he joins master percussionist Kahil El'Zabar and top Chicago bassist Harrison Bankhead in the Ritual Trio, the chemistry should be explosive in the most positive sense of the word. A founding member of the World Saxophone Quartet, Murray has played with a "Who's Who" of jazz greats and singers ranging from Cassandra Wilson to Macy Gray. Better get your ticket early for this one.

The Ritual Trio with David Murray performs Monday, December 5, at Bop Shop Records, 1460 Monroe Avenue. 8 p.m. $20 advance; $25 at the door. 271-3354; bopshop.com; kahilelzabar.net.