November 02, 2016 Music » Choice Concerts

JAZZ | Stephane Wrembel 

By
click to enlarge choice_concert4-8e9310ec4738f339.jpg

When Woody Allen wanted to conjure up the early 20th century "movable feast" in "Midnight in Paris," he turned to guitarist Stephane Wrembel. Wrembel is simply the best at evoking the Gypsy jazz of the period, recalling Django Reinhardt. But that's only part of his repertoire. Last year, when Wrembel and his band recorded a two-CD set at Lovin' Cup, along with the Gypsy music, the group played a set of original tunes. Wrembel is back this weekend to celebrate the release of "Live in Rochester."

Stephane Wrembel performs Friday, November 4, and Saturday, November 5, at Lovin' Cup, 300 Park Point Drive. 8 p.m. $20 advance; $25 door. 292-9940; lovincup.com; stephanewrembel.com

