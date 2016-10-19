Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter

October 19, 2016 Music » Choice Concerts

JAZZ | "Tierra Mestiza" 

"Tierra Mestiza" is the name of a beautiful traditional folk song, and the name of a wonderful duo featuring guitarist Omar Tamez and pianist Angelica Sanchez. Naming their instruments does not begin to do justice to Tamez — who also coaxes ethereal sounds from a nose flute, a mbira (thumb piano), and a host of other instruments — and Sanchez whose piano style ranges from powerfully percussive to gorgeously subtle.

"Tierra Mestiza," featuring Omar Tamez and Angelica Sanchez, plays Thursday, October 20, at Bop Shop Records, 1460 Monroe Avenue. 8:30 p.m. $15 door; $10 students. 271-3354; bopshop.com.

