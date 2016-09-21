KIDS | Kids and Trucks 

From school buses to construction vehicles, children will have the opportunity to explore different trucks, climb in the driver's seat, and beep the horn at Kids and Trucks, a fundraiser hosted by The Children's Institute. The weekend event will benefit the institute's programs dedicated to early childhood research and positive development while letting children explore a multitude trucks they've only ever read about or played with as toys.

Kids and Trucks takes place at the Frontier Field VIP Lot, 333 North Plymouth Avenue, on Saturday, September 24, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday, September 25, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Before September 23, tickets are $5, general, and $20 for families of five or more; after, $7.50 general, $30 family. Admission is free for children ages 2 or younger. Tickets can be bought at childrensinstitute.net, at the gate, or at any local Wegmans.