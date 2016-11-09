KIDS/THEATER | "Skippyjon Jones: Snow What" 

A Siamese cat who believes he is a Mexican Chihuahua is the star of the children's musical, "Skippyjon Jones: Snow What," based on the New York Times bestselling book by Judy Schachner. When Skippyjon gets tired of listening to storybook fairy tales, he sets off to make his own adventures with his friends, the Chimichangos. In "Snow What," Skippyjon Jones sets out on a journey to save the frozen princess and make a happily ever after ending in a funny twist of the fairy tale classic "Snow White and the Seven Dwarves."

TYKEs will present "Skippyjon Jones: Snow What" onstage at JCC Rochester, 1200 Edgewood Avenue, on Friday, November 11, 10 a.m. and 12 p.m.; Saturday, November 12, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.; and Sunday, November 13, 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Tickets are $16 general admission, $15 members. For more information, check out jccrochester.org.