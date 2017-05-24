LECTURE | 'A Cross-Cultural Dialogue on Islamophobia' 

Coming up at the Women's Rights National Historical Park on Saturday, May 27: "A Cross-Cultural Dialogue on Islamophobia." Etin Anwar, associate professor and chair of religious studies at Hobart and William Smith Colleges, will lead the workshop.

Anwar is the author of "Gender and Self in Islam," and she was featured in the WXXI documentary film "Muslim Women in our Midst: the Path to Understanding." The workshop will focus on several issues: common stereotypes and misconceptions about Muslims and Islam in America, what Islam means to practicing Muslims, and how it feels to be Muslim in America at this time.

The workshop will be held in the park at Wesleyan Chapel, 136 Fall Street, Seneca Falls, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Information: 315-568-2991. The event is free and open to the public.