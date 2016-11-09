LECTURE | "An Evening of Empowerment with Angela Davis" 

Political activist, scholar, and author Angela Davis attended a segregated elementary school in Birmingham, Alabama, before embarking on an academic career that would inform her involvement in important social justice movements around the world. She has the distinction of having been called a terrorist by the likes of Nixon, being placed on the Most Wanted list by former FBI director J. Edgar Hoover, and having many songs dedicated to her by John Lennon and Yoko Ono, The Rolling Stones, and Phil Ranelin, among others. (I'm going with the opinions of the artists.)

On Wednesday, November 9, MJS Productions will present "An Evening of Empowerment with Angela Davis" at East High School Auditorium (1801 East Main Street). Davis will deliver the keynote address for the event which will also honor City Councilman Adam McFadden, Rochester teen activist Zaire Downs, Monroe County Department of Planning and Development Community Liaison Hanif Abdul-Wahid, #iRocWomen founder Camille McIntyre, and American Association of University Women Greater Rochester branch president Gaynelle Wethers.

The event takes place at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 and are available online at mjsproductions.org or at Mood Makers (274 North Goodman Street), Arnett Café (332 Arnett Boulevard), or Tajze Lounge (139 State Street).