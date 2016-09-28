LECTURE | Nasim Pedrad and John Favreau 

Former Saturday Night Live cast member Nasim Pedrad and former White House Director of Speechwriting Jon Favreau will give lectures to headline St. John Fisher College's Alumni Weekend. Pedrad, an Iranian-American comic, has acted in SNL, Fox's "Scream Queens," and her own one-woman show. Pedrad will discuss these experiences and more about her career since college. Favreau, who is also a columnist for The Daily Beast, has consulted and written speeches for celebrities, Fortune 500 CEOs, and other successful leaders. Favreau will share his memories working alongside President Barack Obama.

Both lectures will be held in the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Athletic Center, 3690 East Avenue. Pedrad will speak Friday, September 30, at 8 p.m., and Favreau will speak Saturday, October 1, at 10 a.m. General admission tickets are $20 for Pedrad's lecture and $15 for Favreau. For full Alumni Weekend listings and more information, visit sjfc.edu.