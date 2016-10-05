Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter

October 05, 2016 Arts & Entertainment » Choice Events

LECTURE | The Science of Fashion 

Rochester Museum and Science Center is kicking off this year's Science on the Edge lecture series with a lesson in fashion. Syracuse University professor Jeffrey Mayer will discuss drastic changes in fashion since the mid-1900's and how recent scientific discoveries and advances in technology — like 3D printing and "lab-grown" fabrics — have helped make the field what it is today. Mayer is a professor of fashion, fashion history, and textiles, as well as a curator for many local fashion-based exhibits and historical collections.

The Science of Fashion will take place Thursday, October 6, at the Rochester Museum of Science Center, 657 East Avenue. 7 p.m. General admission is $10; $6 for students. For more information, visit rmsc.org, or call 271-4320.

