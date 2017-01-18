LGBTQ rights, climate change? Gone from White House website 

The Trump administration has immediately begun erasing discussion of work that’s been done on the pressing fronts of LGBTQ rights, climate change, health care, and other matters that have been heavily contested during the election.
Just hours after the inauguration, news sources began reporting
that pages dedicated to these issues at whitehouse.gov
have been deleted. While it’s not uncommon for major changes to hit the government site during times of administrative turnover, it remains to be seen if these issues will receive a mention on the site in the near future.