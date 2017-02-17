Lilac Festival announces part of 2017 headliners 

Thursday afternoon, amidst the stainless plumbing and tanks full of beer in its various stages at the Genesee Brew House, Lilac Festival Producer Jeff Springut announced eight of this year's Lilac Fest headliners. The 2017 Lilac Festival runs May 12 through May 21 at Highland Park. Admission is free.

Appearing on the Sahlen's Center Stage will be a heady lineup proclaiming 2017 as "Year of the funky jam bands." The rest of the schedule should come together within the next few weeks according to Springut. In the meanby, here's what's what on the headliners.

Friday, May 12: Start Making Sense, a Talking Heads tribute

Saturday, May 13: Get the Led Out, a Led Zeppelin tribute

Sunday, May 14: Gene Cornish with The Skycoasters -- the legendary Rascal and Rochester native backed by this town's premier party band

Monday, May 15: Lettuce, Boston-based jammers augmented with funk and hip-hop

Wednesday, May 17: Rusted Root -- Rochester favorites return ... practically a Lilac Festival tradition

Thursday, May 18: Jonny Lang, a young incendiary modern blues guitar slinger, plays at 5 p.m. And then following at 6 p.m. is Quinn Sullivan, a 17-year-old blues player who gets the thumbs up from Buddy Guy

Monday, May 20: Zac Brown Tribute Band ... a Zac Brown tribute band

Tuesday, May 21:Turkuaz, if you dig Tower of Power then you'll love this blast of what they call "powerfunk"