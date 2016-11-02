Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter

November 02, 2016

LITERATURE | Jewish Book Festival 

The JCC Lane Dworkin Rochester Jewish Book Festival continues to expand in its 24th year, reaching beyond the realm of literature to also include art, music and film in the festival's offerings. The festival reflects the diversity of the Jewish literary community, acting as a source of education and awareness on the history and traditions of the culture. The two-week long festival features a variety of special events, book and art sales, readings, film screenings, and panel discussions, and will feature lectures with former diplomat Dennis Ross, New York Times financial columnist Ron Lieber, Novelist Affinity Konar, and more.

The festival's special events include Loaves of Love (Thursday, November 3, 7:15 p.m.), where women of all ages gather to knead and braid challah bread, a dish eaten on the Sabbath and other Jewish holidays; and a presentation by Mike Silver about his book "Stars in the Ring." The renowned boxing historian presents his research of both famous and not-so-famous Jewish champions during the golden age of boxing (Thursday, November 10, 6 p.m.).

The Rochester Jewish Book Festival will take place at the JCC, 1200 Edgewood Avenue, Sunday, November 6, through Sunday, November 20. Additional programs continue into 2017. Advance ticket prices and times vary per event, and walk-in tickets are available one hour prior to the event. For more information, visit rjbf.org, or call 461-2000.

