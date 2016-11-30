LITERATURE | "Read Local": Aracelis Girmay 

In September, local literary organizations kicked off a new "Read Local" series of featured author events, presenting opportunities for local businesses to collaborate while supporting home-grown literature. Each event is held in a bar, where attendees are encourage to meet and talk with the author over a drink. The informal nature of the series aims to foster a closer community in Rochester, organizers say.

The second installment of the series will take place on Saturday, December 3, featuring award-winning, Massachusetts-based author Aracelis Girmay. She will present her newest collection of poetry, "the black maria." Published by BOA Editions earlier this year, Girmay's verses explore African diasporic histories (Girmay is of Eritrean, Puerto Rican, and African-American lineage), the consequences of racism in America, and the concepts of loss, transformation, and identity.

Girmay will host a poetry master class at Writers & Books (740 University Avenue) at 10 a.m. The cost to participate is $77 ($60 for W&B members, registration is recommended). Later in the day at 6 p.m., she will give a reading of her work at Three Heads Brewing (186 Atlantic Avenue), which is free and open to the public. For more information or to register for the master class, call 473-259 or visit wab.org.