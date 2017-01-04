Market made 

If dollars were only made of elastic. The holiday season means stretching dollars and the Rochester Public Market can help extend your hard-earned coin a little further.

Fresh produce is abundant at the Rochester Public Market — and it’s affordable. While the summer months usually offer a better selection of local produce, winter at the market still offers plenty to fill your basket.

The challenge: Buy the goods to make a hearty winter meal to feed two for under $20. The results? A sweet potato soup sure enough to warm your bones. Check out the ingredient list below and photo essay of the challenge.

Visit rochestercitynewspaper.com for a video on how to make the soup. Note thyme was not used and cooking onions were substituted for shallots. Also, a slight amount of ginger was added to the recipe. The soup’s recipe is vegan. The bread, however, is not.

PHOTO BY KEVIN FULLER

Ingredients List:

• 12 medium sized sweet potatoes

• Five large carrots for vegetable broth

• Large celery stalk for vegetable broth

• Five cooking onions (Two for soup, three for broth)

• Four heads of garlic

(Four cloves for broth, four cloves for the soup with plenty leftover for your pantry)

• Bundle of ginger (Sparse shaving for soup; plenty leftover for freezer)

On the side

• Loaf of Flour City sourdough bread

• Three parsnips (Roasted for bonus side dish. Not photographed)

Ingredients you probably already have: • Olive oil • Salt & Pepper • Paprika

