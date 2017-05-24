METAL | Jucifer 

I had brain surgery a few years ago where I was required to be fully conscious while they drilled a hole the size of a quarter into my head. It was the loudest thing I'd ever heard — if you don't count seeing sludge metal duo of doom Jucifer, which I've done about half a dozen times. Onstage, it looks like a going out of business sale with amps literally stacked to the ceiling. Guitarist Amber Valentine sings a little, but all I ever remember deciphering was "Thank you, good night." This is what it sounds like when doves die.

Jucifer plays with Monolith and Joe Clark on Wednesday, May 24, at the Bug Jar, 219 Monroe Avenue. 9 p.m. $10-$12. bugjar.com; jucifer.net.