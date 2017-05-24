Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter

May 24, 2017 Music » Choice Concerts

Pin It
Share

METAL | Jucifer 

By
click to enlarge PHOTO BY EDGAR LIVENGOOD
  • PHOTO BY EDGAR LIVENGOOD

I had brain surgery a few years ago where I was required to be fully conscious while they drilled a hole the size of a quarter into my head. It was the loudest thing I'd ever heard — if you don't count seeing sludge metal duo of doom Jucifer, which I've done about half a dozen times. Onstage, it looks like a going out of business sale with amps literally stacked to the ceiling. Guitarist Amber Valentine sings a little, but all I ever remember deciphering was "Thank you, good night." This is what it sounds like when doves die.

Jucifer plays with Monolith and Joe Clark on Wednesday, May 24, at the Bug Jar, 219 Monroe Avenue. 9 p.m. $10-$12. bugjar.com; jucifer.net.

Tags:

More Choice Concerts »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in Choice Concerts

More by Frank De Blase

Readers also liked…

Latest in Choice Concerts

More by Frank De Blase

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2017 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.