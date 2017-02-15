Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter

February 15, 2017 Music » Choice Concerts

METAL | Max & Iggor Cavalera 

click to enlarge choice_concert1-0efb1dae18bcd868.jpg

If I ever meet Max Cavalera, I'll first compliment his Brazilian Lemon Chicken recipe in the cookbook "Mosh Potatoes." While most metal singers make you want to bang your head, Cavalera rocks my belly. The Soulfly front man and his brother, Iggor, are best known as co-founders of Sepultura, one of the most aggressive bands ever. The group released several albums including "Roots," which among other things blends the band's signature sound with field recordings of the Xavante, an indigenous people from Brazil. This show commemorates the 20th anniversary of "Roots."

Max and Iggor Cavalera performs Wednesday, February 22, at the Montage Music Hall, 50 Chestnut Street. 6:30 p.m. $20-$23. themontagemusichall.com; maxandiggorreturntoroots.com.

