METAL | Nazgul 

In the world of black metal, escapism can be a powerful tool. As an increasing number of bands in the genre turn their attention toward more grounded themes, the number of songs being written about orcs and demons is becoming disappointingly low. Yes, the nature of man is steeped in inherent evil, but where do the wizards come in? Thankfully, swords and sorcery are things Rochester's Nazgul has in spades. Drawing clear influence from black metal titans like Emperor and Dissection, with a dash of Blind Guardian-inspired power metal thrown in for good measure, Nazgul's highly theatrical black metal is exceptional to experience. The band is playing its final show, so send them off in style.

Nazgul will play with Tyrannitar and Ancalagon on Wednesday, December 21, at the Bug Jar, 219 Monroe Avenue. 9 p.m. $6. bugjar.com; nazgl.bandcamp.com.