Midtown proposal includes 14-story tower and a park 

Gallina Development unveiled its plan for the Parcel 5 site at Midtown in downtown Rochester this morning. Gallina and partner Patrick Dutton propose a 14-story, mixed-use tower with restaurants, retail, and street-level entertainment space.Office space would take up floors two to four of the tower, while 31 market-rate condos would be located on floors five to 14. And there would be a two-story underground parking garage for more than 175 vehicles.More amenities: a plaza, outdoor patios and outdoor terraces for the restaurants and entertainment venues, and a rooftop pool. An open area that Gallina refers to as an “urban park” is also part of the plan. Gallina says it would work with “community partners” on programming for the park.

Gallina Parcel 5 9.29.2016 Image 1

The Gallina-Dutton proposal is one of four that the City of Rochester received for Parcel 5 – a prime piece of real estate in the heart of downtown. Other proposals include a new performing arts center for the Rochester Broadway Theatre League. The theater had been talked about in concert with a casino to be run by the Seneca Nation of Indians, but a casino proposal never materialized.The nonprofit Rochester Visionary Square submitted a proposal to use Parcel 5 for public green space available for year-round programming. The land has been used for the Jazz Fest and the Fringe Fest.The public space would take up most of the land, but there would also be room for retail and other services.

Gallina Parcel 5 9.29.16 Image 2