Derek Knott lays it down slick with an effortless giddy-up and serious subtext a la John Prine. His guitar chops and bops beneath the stories he paints on the canvas in the listener's head. As I've said before, this Ithaca-based troubadour creates the mood with songs that serve as secular prayers. There's always a little boogie lurking within the soul.

Derek Knott plays Wednesday, January 11, at Sticky Lips Juke Joint, 830 Jefferson Road. 6:30 p.m. Free. 288-1910; stickylipsbbq.com.