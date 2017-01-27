Monroe County to receive $1.1 million in arts funding from NYS 

While President Donald Trump's administration threatens to defund the National Endowment for the Arts and other federal arts and cultural endowments, New York State will continue its annual support for its arts and cultural organizations. Annually, the state awards more than $40 million to thousands of organizations through the New York State Council on the Arts.
Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Thursday that the state will award $41.26 million in grants to 1,230 arts, cultural, and arts education organizations throughout the state, including $1,780,442 for organizations in the Finger Lakes, and $2,134,340 for Western New York. Monroe County specifically will receive $1,117,543.
That funding will go to support visual, performing, literary, and media arts, economic development through the arts, and cultural programming for underserved populations.
The full list of programs that will receive grants can be found here, but the following list breaks down Monroe County organizations and the dollar amount they'll receive:
Arts & Cultural Council for Greater Rochester, $20,000
Association of Teaching Artists, $10,000
BOA Editions, $20,900
Borinquen Dance Theatre, $23,483
Community Design Center Rochester, $17,000
Hochstein Memorial Music School, $17,500
DEEP Arts, $26,500
Garth Fagan Dance, $64,000
Genesee Country Museum, $40,000
Genesee Street Corporation, $45,000
George Eastman Museum, $75,000
Geva Theatre Center, $58,000
Jewish Community center, $12,000
Landmark Society of Western New York, $37,000
Little Theatre Film Society, $23, 500
New York State Literary Center, $17,000
Pegasus Early Music, $27,000
The Public Musick, $8,000
PUSH Physical Theatre, $11,300
Rochester Contemporary, $10,000
Rochester Fringe Festival, $10,000
Rochester Lesbian & Gay Film Festival (IMAGEOUT), $10,000
Rochester Museum & Science Center, $114, 051
Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra, $139,000
Society for Chamber Music $7,000
Strong Museum, $56,000
Susan B. Anthony House, $90,000
University of Rochester, $50,000
Visual Studies Workshop, $26,002
Writers & Books, $52,307