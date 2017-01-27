Monroe County to receive $1.1 million in arts funding from NYS 

While President Donald Trump's administration threatens to defund the National Endowment for the Arts and other federal arts and cultural endowments, New York State will continue its annual support for its arts and cultural organizations. Annually, the state awards more than $40 million to thousands of organizations through the New York State Council on the Arts.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Thursday that the state will award $41.26 million in grants to 1,230 arts, cultural, and arts education organizations throughout the state, including $1,780,442 for organizations in the Finger Lakes, and $2,134,340 for Western New York. Monroe County specifically will receive $1,117,543.

That funding will go to support visual, performing, literary, and media arts, economic development through the arts, and cultural programming for underserved populations.

The full list of programs that will receive grants can be found here, but the following list breaks down Monroe County organizations and the dollar amount they'll receive:

Arts & Cultural Council for Greater Rochester, $20,000

Association of Teaching Artists, $10,000

BOA Editions, $20,900

Borinquen Dance Theatre, $23,483

Community Design Center Rochester, $17,000

Hochstein Memorial Music School, $17,500

DEEP Arts, $26,500

Garth Fagan Dance, $64,000

Genesee Country Museum, $40,000

Genesee Street Corporation, $45,000

George Eastman Museum, $75,000

Geva Theatre Center, $58,000

Jewish Community center, $12,000

Landmark Society of Western New York, $37,000

Little Theatre Film Society, $23, 500

New York State Literary Center, $17,000

Pegasus Early Music, $27,000

The Public Musick, $8,000

PUSH Physical Theatre, $11,300

Rochester Contemporary, $10,000

Rochester Fringe Festival, $10,000

Rochester Lesbian & Gay Film Festival (IMAGEOUT), $10,000

Rochester Museum & Science Center, $114, 051

Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra, $139,000

Society for Chamber Music $7,000

Strong Museum, $56,000

Susan B. Anthony House, $90,000

University of Rochester, $50,000

Visual Studies Workshop, $26,002

Writers & Books, $52,307