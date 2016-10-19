New tavern opens in the Triangle 

When Aaron DeBlieck took over the space that used to house his father-in-law's bar and grill, Ellison's, he wanted to keep the feeling of a friendly, neighborhood bar — nothing too fancy. DeBlieck and his partner, Ben Kulikowski, opened Tryon City Tavern (2300 East Main Street) the first week in August.

DeBlieck has been in the Rochester service industry for years: his father is formerly owned Salena's in Village Gate, and DeBlieck worked in the kitchen there for more than a decade. When his dad sold the business, DeBlieck and Kulikowski (who had worked at Salena's as the bar manager for years) saw it as an opportunity for a fresh start and the chance to make the dream of opening their own place a reality. Both have resumed their roles at Tryon City, DeBlieck is the chef and Kulikowski is running the bar.

Both men are craft beer enthusiasts, and the bar has 10 draft lines that are primarily craft beer, including a few lines for local breweries. The menu is made mostly of gourmet burgers and sandwiches, along with specials like a Friday fish fry, Saturday steak night, and Sunday sauce. The Sunday sauce uses a recipe from his wife's family, and each dish includes pasta and four homemade meatballs for $12. Zweigle's hot dogs are on the menu as well, and come available with a variety of toppings — check out the South of the Border ($8) which includes avocado, salsa, and lime crema. "We're doing as much homemade stuff as we can," DeBlieck says.

Vegetarians can snack on the tavern's elevated version of grilled cheese ($8), made with gruyere, fontina, and cheddar cheeses on sourdough bread. Or they'll find the housemade garlic hummus ($8) topped with extra virgin olive oil and Kalamata olives and served with sliced vegetables and pita bread.

Tryon City Tavern is located at 2300 East Main Street, and is open Monday through Thursday from 4 p.m. to 12 a.m.; Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 2 a.m.; Saturday, 12 p.m. to 2 a.m.; and Sunday, 12 p.m. to 12 a.m. In addition to craft beer, Tryon City has a full bar and serves food on the weekend until 1 a.m. 654-9122; facebook.com/tryoncitytavern.

Quick bites

Johnny's Pub and Grill (1382 Culver Road) will host a Spooktacular Beer Dinner on Thursday, October 27, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. The four-course dinner includes acorn squash soup and almond-crusted chicken paired with beers from Founders Brewing. Call 224-0990 to make a reservation.

Muller's Cider House (1344 University Avenue) will host "Who Has Rochester's Best Cider Donut" on Saturday, November 5, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. There will be a blind taste test featuring fried cakes from cider donut makers in Rochester, and the winner will be voted on by the tasters.

The brewers from SingleCut Beersmiths in Queens will visit the Tap and Mallet (381 Gregory Street) on Wednesday, November 9, from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. for a talk and tasting featuring six of the beers from the brewery. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at the Tap and Mallet. More information at tapandmallet.com.

Openings

Core Life Eatery will open a third location in Henrietta at 100 Marketplace Drive on October 20.

Cedar Mediterranean Restaurant has opened at 746-A Monroe Avenue.

Closings

Vive Bistro and Bakery (130 East Avenue) has closed.

Mex Bar and Restaurant (295 Alexander Street) will close its doors on Tuesday, November 1. A new venture from Chef John Rico Griffone will open at that location.

Chow Hound is a food and restaurant news column. Do you have a tip? Send it to food@rochester-citynews.com.