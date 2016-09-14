On pointe 

Not many cities Rochester's size have world-class dance companies in residence — but Rochesterians have hometown access to Garth Fagan, BIODANCE, Rochester City Ballet, and FuturPointe Dance, to name a few. Local academic calendars, annual showcases, and the Fringe Festival give audiences yearlong opportunities to catch dance performances. This year's picks feature many group collaborations and multidisciplinary elements.

Rochester City Ballet begins the season with the New York premiere of international choreographer Danny Rosseel's "Slightly Sinful," which won awards throughout Europe. The show, which runs September 9 through 11 in the Callahan Theater at Nazareth College Arts Center, marks the debut of new artistic director David Palmer. RCB will also perform Palmer's "Mist," a mythical, gothic piece set to the music of "Violin Concerto" by Philip Glass, on the same program.

From February 4 through 5, Rochester City Ballet will present "Green Eggs and Ham" by Dr. Seuss, a show designed to bring ballet to the young audience members. Includes narration and sign-language interpretation. An autograph party with the cast will take place after the show. Tickets: boxoffice.naz.edu.

Ailey II, a company that highlights talented young dancers, returns to Nazareth College Arts Center after a 15-season hiatus to perform one show in the Callahan Theater on October 30. Ailey II began as the Alvin Ailey Repertory Ensemble 40 years ago, and continues to provide performance, training, and community programs. There will be a post-show talkback. Tickets: boxoffice.naz.edu.

The innovative PUSH Physical Theatre team is collaborating with Pulitzer Prize nominee Ricardo Zohn-Muldoon, Eastman School professor; chair of composition Carlos Sanchez-Gutierrez; Eastman School's Eastman BroadBand; soprano Tony Arnold; and Mexican-based puppeteering troupe La Coperacha to produce "No Se Culpe A Nadie (Don't Blame Anyone)." The multidisciplinary work premiere at Kodak Halls this November (dates TBA). Tickets: pushtheatre.org.

DANSCORE, the SUNY Brockport-based company that performs faculty, student, and guest choreography, returns to Hochstein School of Music and Dance for the annual showcase on November 19. Founded in 1985 as a collective of faculty choreographers, DANSCORE continues to provide classes, lectures, and performances for audiences across New York State. Tickets, call 454-4596 or brockport.edu.

In addition to performances at the Rochester Fringe Festival and Smith Opera House in Geneva, Garth Fagan Dance will hold its home season at Nazareth College Arts Center November 30 through December 4. It will feature revivals from the troupe as well as premieres from Bessie Award-winners Garth Fagan and Norwood Pennewell. Tickets: boxoffice.naz.edu.

The drama and romance of South Asia comes to Nazareth College Arts Center with The Bollywood Musical Revue, a mixture of film, dance, and music set against a colorful, ornate backdrop with 2,000 lush costumes and a cinematic journey through India. Mumbai-based actors and dancers perform on February 12, with a pre-show talkback in Peace Theater. Tickets: boxoffice.naz.edu.