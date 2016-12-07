OPERA | Joyce DiDonato 

Joyce DiDonato is arguably America's most beloved mezzo-soprano today. On Monday, DiDonato takes the stage at Kodak Hall along with classical ensemble Il Pomo d'Oro to perform a concert intriguingly titled "In War & Peace: Harmony Through Music." On this program, the mezzo-soprano's pure tone will convey classic opera arias from the Baroque period. A winner of several Grammy awards, DiDonato has true, undeniable star power, and she applies that power to the works of such important composers as Monteverdi and Handel. DiDonato made her name in large part due to her roles in Handel operas, so this concert is an excellent chance to hear one of the world's best singers at the height of her abilities.

Joyce DiDonato and Il Pomo d'Oro will perform on Monday, December 12, at Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre, 60 Gibbs Street. 8 p.m. $25-$95. 274-3000; eastmantheatre.org; joycedidonato.com.