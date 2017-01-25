OPERA/THEATER | "The Old Maid and the Thief" 

Italian-American composer Gian Carlo Menotti's "The Old Maid and the Thief" is a popular choice among opera ensembles looking to produce one-acts with compelling human drama. The Nazareth College music department's Opera Workshop will interpret this story of young lovers, aged gossips, and deception in a short run that begins on Friday. The Nazareth College Symphony Orchestra — led by conductor Nancy Strelau — will accompany the singers (a double cast) in the full production. Directed by Kate Hannigan Tabon.

"The Old Maid and the Thief" will be performed on Friday, January 27, and Saturday, January 28, at the Callahan Theater, Nazareth College Arts Center, 4245 East Avenue. 7:30 p.m. Free admission. The group will perform the opera again on Saturday, February 4, in a double bill with Menotti's "The Telephone" at the Lyric Theatre, 440 East Avenue. 7:30 p.m. $10 donation. 389-2700; artscenter.naz.edu.