OPERA/THEATER | "The Turn of the Screw" 

Benjamin Britten's music is at once engaging yet challenging and inscrutable. These qualities are well-suited to the subject matter for the 20th century English composer's opera "The Turn of the Screw," based on a novella by American writer Henry James. With a running time of 150 minutes, the story — directed here by Stephen Carr — centers around a young governess who takes care of the nephew and niece of a wealthy man who stipulates only that he never be contacted. Things start to pull apart at the Victorian-era seams when the Governess comes to believe she must protect the children from the ghosts of two former employees of the estate. Eastman Opera Theatre continues to stage thoughtful, poignant productions of interesting and infrequently performed works. As long as the troupe continues to do so at such a high level, opera lovers and theater fans alike can't afford to miss out.

Eastman Opera Theatre's two alternating casts present Benjamin Britten's "Turn of the Screw" — in English with supertitles — on Thursday, November 3, through Saturday, November 5, at 7:30 p.m., and on Sunday, November 6, at 2 p.m. at Kilbourn Hall, Eastman School of Music, 26 Gibbs Street. $20 (discount with UR ID). Pre-performance lectures in the Ray Wright Room (Rm 120) take place an hour prior to curtain. 274-3000; eastmantheatre.org. For a review of "The Turn of the Screw," check out rochestercitynewspaper.com on Friday.