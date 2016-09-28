OPERA | Tobias Greenhalgh 

Not yet 30 years old, baritone Tobias Greenhalgh has already begun to make a name for himself in the international opera world, with extensive work in Vienna at Wiener Kammeroper and the Theater an der Wien performing the operas of diverse composers such Handel, Bizet, Tchaikovsky, Ravel, and Britten. The Greece native returns home on Saturday for a similarly varied recital at the Lyric Theatre, presented by Rochester Lyric Opera. Accompanied by pianist Michael Brofman on piano, Greenhalgh will bring his robust, warm vocal tone to a combination of arias and art songs by the likes of Mozart, Donizetti, and Liszt, as well as vital 20th century composers Erich Korngold, Francis Poulenc, and Ralph Vaughan Williams.

Tobias Greenhalgh performs on Saturday, October 1, at the Lyric Theatre, 440 East Avenue. 7:30 p.m. $20-$25. rochesterlyricopera.org; tobiasgreenhalgh.com.