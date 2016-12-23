Paladino offers perverse wish list 

What a shocker: former Republican gubernatorial candidate Carl Paladino has made a new round of distasteful, and racist, remarks.
This time, the guy who ran point for Donald Trump in New York spouted off some garbage
in our fellow alt-weekly, Buffalo's Artvoice. He wished Barack Obama death by mad cow disease — which, in this revolting fantasy world, he'd contract by humping a cow — and said that he wants Michelle Obama to "return to being a male and let loose in the outback of Zimbabwe where she lives comfortably in a cave with Maxie, the gorilla."
Happy holidays, indeed.
Paladino is, in fact, proud of his answers. Here's what he told Buffalo News reporter Tiffany Lankes:
Anyway, some folks in Buffalo say they'll try to get Paladino tossed off the Buffalo school board. But it's pretty tough to get elected officials thrown out of office for something they said. Paladino, who has a history of making racist remarks and jokes about bestiality, probably isn't going to quit on his own.