Party in the Park 2017 lineup announced 

For nine Thursdays, starting June 15, a joyful noise will come from downtown once again. The City of Rochester today announced the lineup for its 2017 Party in the Park series in Martin Luther King Jr. Park (353 Court Street).

There are a few to get excited about, and there's a few to yawn at. But overall the entertainment lineup is pretty solid. Concerts run from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.; admission is $5 (free for children under 12), and a Party Pass is available for $35. More information can be found at cityofrochester.gov/pitp.

June 15: East Los Angeles Latino roots-rockers Los Lobos, with Adam Ezra Group and Neil Van Dorn

June 22: Heavy rock and funk progenitors Living Colour, with Aqueous and Matthew Corey

June 29: Rochester reggae heroes Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad, with Big Mean Sound Machine and Personal Blend

July 6: Dave Matthews Band guitarist Tim Reynolds, with The Movement and White Woods

July 13: Harp-driven jammers Blues Traveler, with Kat Wright and the Dirty Bourbon Blues Band

July 20: Chicano blues rockers Los Lonely Boys, with The Dan Eaton Band

July 27: The Machine performs Pink Floyd, with Into The Now

August 3:Matisyahu, probably playing a lot of new material from an album out in May, with Danielle Ponder and the Tomorrow People and Ocular Panther

August 10: Jam band favorites Donna the Buffalo, with Zach Deputy and String Theory