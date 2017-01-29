Photo Gallery: Rally draws opposition to Trump's ban 

Slideshow

Hundreds of protesters filled Washington Square Park on Sunday to voice opposition to President Donald Trump's move to ban immigrants from several mostly Muslim countries from entering the United States. Protesters donned signs reading "Muslims Welcome" and "Stop Islamphobia Now." Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren spoke to the crowd stating Rochester would not be bullied into dropping its status as a Sanctuary City.

