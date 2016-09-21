Plum House Café continues the build-your-own trend 

Mark Teng's Rochester empire continues to expand with the opening of Plum House Café (274 North Goodman Street) in Village Gate. Teng already owns the original Plum House on Monroe Avenue, plus Furoshiki on Park Avenue, Plum House Express in Eastview Mall, and Revolution Karaoke on Jefferson Road. The new café is Teng's take on the fast, casual, build-your-own dish trend, similar to what goes on at Moe's Southwest Grill and Saha Med Grill.

"We've been humbled by the response," says Oz Tozan, Teng's branding and marketing manager. While the café was originally envisioned as primarily takeout with some seating, renovations are already in place to expand the amount of tables available. A just-launched breakfast menu includes breakfast sandwiches in addition to a build-your-own smoothie bar. A note: look for The Hulk smoothie ($7), which blends lemonade, mango, kale, peaches, and ginger puree.

The café does not serve sushi (California Rollin is right next door), and instead focuses on an assortment of dim sum appetizers, chef's specialties, and customizable soups ($10.50), salad, and rice bowls ($10). For the build-your-own selections, you have your choice of noodle (all are made in house with some gluten-free options), rice or salad greens, and then pick a broth, protein, and vegetables. The spice bombs made famous at Furoshiki are available to add to any bowl. Daily specials are available "until we run out" and include an oxtail slow-cooked stew on Tuesdays and a whole fried chicken served family style on Mondays.

Everything is made from scratch onsite, including the hand-rolled dumplings, and is freshly cooked to order. The café has a beer and wine menu, along with an assortment of Sake cocktails.

The Plum House Café is located in Village Gate at 274 North Goodman Street, and is open Monday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. 473-7586, and online at plumhousecafefresh.com.

Quick bites

The Lost Borough Brewing Company (543 Atlantic Avenue) will host a Korean Seoul Food Pairing on Thursday, September 22, at 7 p.m. Selections from the brewery will be paired with fare from the Korean Seoul Food Truck. Tickets are $15 per person and can be purchased at lostboroughbrewing.com.

Mullers Cider House (1344 University Avenue) will celebrate the official start of fall on Thursday, September 22, at 6 p.m. with the return of its fall dessert menu and housemade soups. And on Thursday, September 29, at 6 p.m., Gidon Coll, founder of Original Sin Cider, will host an apple variety presentation and tasting. Visit mullersciderhouse.com for more information.

The Finger Lakes Community College culinary arts program will resume restaurant nights on Friday, September 23. Called "Dinner at Julia," each event — September 23; October 7, 21, and 28; November 4; and December 9 — is $35 per person and includes a five-course fine dining meal. The menus are designed by students and inspired by Julia Child. Reservations can be made for 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., and each night can accommodate 40 people. Call 785-1476 to make a reservation and visit flcc.edu/restaurant for more information.

The Rabbit Room (61 North Main Street, Honeoye Falls) will be open on Friday nights for dinner in the month of September with live music. September 30 will feature music by Meg Gehman and The Influence. Reservations are encouraged. Visit thelowermill.com for more information.

Closings

Two Corn Hill Landing closings to announce: The Black Sheep and Tony D's Coal Fired Pizza have both closed. Tony D's will most likely reopen under new ownership.

Chow Hound is a food and restaurant news column. Do you have a tip? Send it to food@rochester-citynews.com.