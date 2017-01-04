POP | Amy Grant and the RPO 

Amy Grant has been a star since the mid-1970's, when she released her first record when she was a college student. In the 40 years since, she has had many Top 10 singles and albums, won six Grammys, sold 30 million records, and done as much as any singer to bring Christian and gospel music into mainstream popularity (and to keep it there). Grant has also hosted a TV reality show, written children's books and a memoir, and done all that other stuff stars do. But her music is what has kept her on top for several decades with Christian and secular audiences alike, and she is riding her continued popularity into her first appearance with the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra. The concert, guest conductor David Hamilton, will cover Grant's big hits, like "Baby Baby," "Better than a Hallelujah," "House of Love," "Every Heartbeat," and "Emmanuel."

Amy Grant will perform with the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra on Saturday, January 7, at Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre, 60 Gibbs Street. 8 p.m. $40-$104. 454-2100; rpo.org; amygrant.com.