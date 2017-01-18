POP | Marissa Mulder 

You don't often see the names of Marilyn Monroe and Tom Waits yoked together, but cabaret performer Marissa Mulder takes both of them in stride in two fascinating-sounding shows, presented by The Bop Shop this weekend on Geva Theatre Center's Fielding Stage. "Marilyn in Fragments" is a portrait of the great movie star through "letters, poetry, and songs by everyone from Cole Porter to Nine Inch Nails." Waits's own idiosyncratic songs make up "Tom ... In His Words," which is described as "a poetic and musical architectural dig." Mulder is a much-loved fixture on the New York City cabaret circuit, but her ability to bring the American bombshell and the American troubadour to life takes her work beyond the usual definition of a "cabaret show" and into a unique kind of musical theater.

Marissa Mulder will perform "Marilyn in Fragments" on Friday, January 20, at 7:30 p.m., and "Tom ... In His Words" on Saturday, January 21, at 8 p.m. Geva Theatre Center, 75 Woodbury Boulevard. $25 in advance, $30 at door. 232-4382; gevatheatre.org.

City of Caterpillar will play with Green Dreams and Coming Down on Thursday, January 19, at the Bug Jar, 219 Monroe Avenue. 8:30 p.m. $12-$15. bugjar.com; thearchivistlabel.bandcamp.com.