POP PUNK | The Ataris 

"Being grown up isn't half as fun as growing up," goes the chorus from what's probably the biggest song Anderson, Indiana's The Ataris have written to date (save for a perplexing cover of Don Henley's "The Boys of Summer"). It's a sentiment that anyone who came of age in the era of low-slung Les Pauls, flat-iron bangs, and the halcyon days of the Warped Tour can relate to, and it's also The Ataris de facto mission statement. The band's finest records — "So Long, Astoria," "Blue Skies, Broken Hearts, Next 12 Exits," and "Anywhere But Here" — all stand as testaments to this idea. Each record is filled with pristine pop punk anthems of adolescent love and loss, the perils of aging, and the unshakeable crisis of responsibility.

The Ataris will play on Sunday, December 11, at the Harmony House, 58 East Main Street, Webster. 6 p.m. $15. ticketfly.com; theataris.bandcamp.com.