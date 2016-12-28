POP | Rubblebucket 

Exuding joy and possibility with every trumpet blast and tightrope-act vocal riff, Brooklyn-based Rubblebucket's songs act as tiny encapsulations of a happiness that's hard to nail down. "November" (which could very well act as a spiritual successor to Earth, Wind & Fire's "September") is a brass-filled rollercoaster of a song, and "Came Out of a Lady" tackles love's impenetrable mysteries head-on with lyrics like "You came out of a lady/And I want you to save me, it's amazing."

Rubblebucket will play with Mal Devisa on Thursday, December 29, at Anthology, 336 East Avenue. $15-$22. 7:30 p.m. anthologylive.com; facebook.com/rubblebucket.