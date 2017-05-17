POP | The 1975 

While The 1975 may initially read as just the latest in a long line of British teen heartthrob exports, the Manchester-based band have quite a bit of nuance to offer. Its latest record, 2016's "I Like It When You Sleep, For You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware Of It" bears a great deal of substance beneath its cumbersome title. Songs like "Love Me" and "The Sound" are gloriously extroverted tracks that sound like Culture Club and Duran Duran shot through with the perfect dose of The Killers' absurdity. This is pop music at some of its finest, where every clumsy romance is a matter of life and death and every drunken evening is a spiritual episode waiting to happen.

The 1975 performs with Pale Waves and Colouring on Tuesday, May 23, at the Main Street Armory, 900 East Main Street. 7:30 p.m. $35. mainstreetarmory.com; the1975.com.