October 26, 2016 Music » Choice Concerts

PROG ROCK | Security Project 

By

Formed in 2012 as more of a tribute to the 25th anniversary of Peter Gabriel's album "Security" than of the man himself, Security Project — featuring drummer Jerry Marotta (known for employing three differently tuned snare drums) and bassist, WARR guitar, and Chapman Stick performer Trey Gunn (King Crimson) — takes on the spirit set forth by Gabriel's penchant for exploring the unheard without relying on the absurd.

Security Project performs Wednesday, October 26, at Lovin' Cup, 300 Park Point Drive. 8 p.m. $25-$30. lovincup.com; securityprojectband.com.

