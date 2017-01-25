PROGRESSIVE ROCK | Umphrey's McGee 

Every generation has an American jam band for its time. Umphrey's McGee is just that: a band consistently being compared to Phish and The Grateful Dead, with similar extended improvisational sets made of two parts, encouraged live audience tapings, and a constant touring schedule. What separates this group is its ever-evolving experimental, progressive style. Although the Indiana-based band formed in 1997 covering acts like the Dead and moe., Umphrey's McGee's influences range from King Crimson to Led Zeppelin and Iron Maiden. Each original song draws from bluegrass, rock, folk, and even heavy metal, piecing songs together in a Lego building fashion. Umphrey's McGee is more than a jam band, it's a musical force to be reckoned with.

Umphrey's McGee performs with Joshua Redman and Spafford on Sunday, January 29, at Anthology, 336 East Avenue. 6:30 p.m. $27.50-$30. anthologylive.com; umphreys.com.