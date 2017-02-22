Progressives release platform 

Some of Rochester's progressive groups and activists got together to develop and publish the "Platform for a Progressive Movement," which is exactly what it sounds like: a general statement of common principals that the groups will work toward. They're asking residents to visit rocplatform.com and sign on in support.

The agenda includes calls for a fair economy and living wages, universal health care, strong public education and options for free college, affordable and accessible housing, development that respects neighborhoods and protects green space, better access to transit, support for immigrants and refugees, support for the LGBTQ community, and police reform.

The platform wasn't designed as a policy manual, so it doesn't call for specific actions, says a press release.

"The platform provides a clear messaging framework to unite the efforts and vision of progressive organizations in Rochester and Monroe County, bringing progressive policies to the forefront of electoral and legislative agendas and progressive actions to the forefront of public engagement," the release says.

The initial endorsing organizations are the Center for Democratic Values, the Gay Alliance of the Genesee Valley, Rochester Area Democratic Socialists, the Finger Lakes Area Regional Chapter of the Physicians for a National Health Program, and ROCitizen, which is the group the formed out of Monroe County for Bernie Sanders.