PSYCHEDELIC | Quintron and Miss Pussycat 

When attempting to describe the true musical anomaly that is Quintron, it can be hard to find a place to start. You could just dive right in and examine his beautifully preposterous backstory, which tells of a German-born synthwave musician who found his home in New Orleans and loved it so much that he established his own private club there, appropriately dubbed the Spellcaster Lodge. You could also focus on his long-standing artistic partnership with his wife, Miss Pussycat, a singer and musician herself as well as an experienced puppeteer. The most successful angle to take, however, would just be to talk about Quintron and Miss Pussycat's music, which is an unabashedly campy and joyous potpourri of lush 1960's synths and brazen psych-rock. The man invents his own instruments, for crying out loud.

Quintron and Miss Pussycat will play on Wednesday, October 19, at the Bug Jar, 219 Monroe Avenue. 9 p.m. $10-$12. bugjar.com; quintronandmisspussycat.com.