Rally against Team Trump 

Can’t get to Washington to protest Donald Trump’s inauguration? Do it here.



Many local groups have joined together to organize the People’s Solidarity Rally on Saturday, January 21. (Trump’s inauguration is Friday, January 20.)



The rally is from 11 a.m. to noon in Washington Square Park, 181 South Clinton Avenue, and it will be followed by a gathering at First Universalist Church on the corner of Clinton Avenue and Court Street from noon to 1 p.m.



The event is organized by Action Together Rochester and Stronger Together WNY, with Planned Parenthood of Central and Western New York Action Fund, Gay Alliance, Metro Justice, NOW, and the Urban League.



According to a Facebook post, the goal of the rally “is to publicly voice opposition to the hate and division that have surfaced across the nation since the presidential election; stand in solidarity with marginalized groups; and suppose those participating in the Million Women March in Washington, DC, and in similar rallies across the nation.”



The women’s march on Washington is also scheduled for Saturday, January 21.



