May 10, 2017 Music » Choice Concerts

R&B | Rochester R&B Festival 

click to enlarge PHOTO PROVIDED - Keith Sweat will perform as part of the Rochester R&B Festival.
  • Keith Sweat will perform as part of the Rochester R&B Festival.

Keith Sweat, K-Ci & JoJo, Ginuwine, and 112 have been household names in R&B since the mid-90's. Each musician and group has been a hit-maker, chart-topper, and award winner (plus K-Ci & JoJo, Ginuwine, and 112 have been nominated for Grammys). The four acts will perform as part of the Rochester R&B Festival, which should be a must for anyone who loves sexy, contemporary R&B (and if you don't love 90's R&B, you've already broken Tom Haverford's "Oh No No's List").

The Rochester R&B Festival will take place Friday, May 12, at the Blue Cross Arena, 100 Exchange Boulevard. 8 p.m. $47-$130. 758-5300; bluecrossarean.com.

