February 22, 2017 Arts & Entertainment » Choice Events

RECREATION | Native American Winter Games and Sports 

click to enlarge PHOTO BY AMY BLUM
  • Photo by Amy Blum

The Seneca people have always embraced the winter months, and with Ganondagan's Native American Winter Games and Sports day, attendees can check out people's traditional indoor activities and outdoor sports. In Ganondagan, a historic site for the Seneca people, visitors can race in Snow Boats (wooden boats to ride down snowy channels) or get a glimpse at the intensity of dog sledding up close. Many activities, such as Snowsnake, come from Haudenosaunee or Iroquois traditions, and the day celebrates the deep heritage found within the Ganondagan community with storytelling in the Bark Longhouse.

The Native American Winter Games and Sports takes place Saturday, February 25, at the Seneca Art and Culture Center, 7000 Country Road 41 in Victor. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free, suggested donation of $10 per family. Admission to the Seneca Art and Culture Center is included. For more information, visit ganondagan.org.

