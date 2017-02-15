Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter

February 15, 2017

RECREATION | Nordic Fest 

The Rochester Museum and Science Center will host a two-day Nordic Fest this weekend in celebration of the winter season and Scandinavian tradition, with skiing, snowshoe races, and chili to keep you warm. For those looking for a good competition, a 10K Snowshoe Race on Saturday, February 18, takes competitors through backcountry Finger Lakes trails. (Online registration is $20; day-of registration is $25.) And Rochester Orienteering Club will map out trails for attendees on Sunday, February 19. Proceeds from the Snowshoe Race and locally-sourced baked goods and chili will benefit the Genesee Valley Ski Patrol, the non-profit organization that monitors the Cumming Nature Center's trails during the winter.

Nordic Fest takes place Saturday, February 18, and Sunday, February 19, at the Cumming Nature Center, 6472 Gulick Road, Naples. 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. both days. $3 requested donation; $10 for families; free for RMSC members. For more information, call 374-6160 or visit rmsc.org.

