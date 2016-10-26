RECREATION | Quidditch Regional Championship 

Quidditch — yes, the non-magical adaptation of the high-flying "Harry Potter" sport — teams from seven Northeastern states are coming together in Rochester to fight for their shot at playing in the US Quidditch Cup. Teams from Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island, and Vermont will play in the co-ed contact sport, which combines elements of tag, rugby, and dodgeball — all while hanging on to their broomstick. The gold and silver medalists of the US Quidditch Cup 9 competition back in April 2016, will be battling again in the Northeastern competition, making this a close competition.

The Quidditch Northeast Regional Championships will take place at Total Sports Experience, 800 Elmgrove Road, on Saturday, October 29, and Sunday, October 30. Admission is free. For more information, visit usquidditch.org.